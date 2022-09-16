Program dedicated to offering support and guidance to students now available at local elementary school

Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), the fifth largest state office of the nation's leading dropout prevention organization, adds 13 new schools to its network for the 2022-2023 school year. CIS is now in 91 schools across the state.(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:20 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday morning, Communties in Schools, commonly known as CIS, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bernice Mathews Elementary. Marking the 13th Washoe County School, that offers the program’s services.

The non-profit aims to give kids the support and community needed to thrive in school, by focusing on the student’s behavior, academics, attendance, and social and emotional learning.

“It’s a huge help because it does take a village to help raise our children and make them well functioning adults,” said April Coldani, Principal at Bernice Mathews elementary.

“Being able to provide them the things that they need, and seeing the relief on them, and having them feel comfortable enough to tell me what they need, it feels nice and it kind of makes you feel fulfilled and them feel fulfilled, and the parents it gives them a sigh of relief,” said Carla Hernandez, Site Coordinator, CIS.

The program serves over 9,000 kids throughout Washoe County School District, over 90,000 across the Silver State and even more across the country.

The program works collaboratively with each school’s counselors and teachers to help kids from all backgrounds realize their full potential in school and in life.

For more information on Communities in Schools, click here.

