North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District offering flu vaccines

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will be offering flu vaccines to anyone over the age of eight starting today while supplies last.

The vaccines will be given through the Fire District’s main station located at 875 Tanger Street. Walk-ins are welcome. The vaccine will not be available at the Crystal Bay or Mount Rose Stations.

Each vaccine will cost $40. If you are a Medicare patient, you are urged to visit your primary healthcare provider, Incline Village Community Hospital or local grocery or drug store to get your vaccine as the Fire District cannot accept Medicare.

The high dose version of the vaccine will not be offered this year.

