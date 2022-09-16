North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District offering flu vaccines

The high dose version of the vaccine will not be offered this year
A physician draws a flu vaccine in this photo from 2021. (American Heart Association)
A physician draws a flu vaccine in this photo from 2021. (American Heart Association)(American Heart Association)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:46 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will be offering flu vaccines to anyone over the age of eight starting today while supplies last.

The vaccines will be given through the Fire District’s main station located at 875 Tanger Street. Walk-ins are welcome. The vaccine will not be available at the Crystal Bay or Mount Rose Stations.

Each vaccine will cost $40. If you are a Medicare patient, you are urged to visit your primary healthcare provider, Incline Village Community Hospital or local grocery or drug store to get your vaccine as the Fire District cannot accept Medicare.

The high dose version of the vaccine will not be offered this year.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 18% containment; see photo gallery of fire
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster
Chalia was arrested Sept. 13
Man arrested in Reno in 50 year old homicide cold case identified

Latest News

Dozers and Dirt
Dozers and Dirt
NV Kids Foundation Cornhole Tournament
NV Kids Foundation Cornhole Tournament
Movie Minute - September 16, 2022
Movie Minute: Viola Davis’s new movie “The Woman King” expected to rule the box office
Don Kuhl
Washoe Valley resident writes memoir about the 10 biggest lessons he’s learned in life