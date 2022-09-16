Nevada Skiing releases 2023 schedule

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada skiing has released its 2023 schedule as announced on Thursday.

Nevada’s schedule consists of six away invitationals and finishing the season with the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association [RMISA] championships and the NCAA championships.

”I know these athletes are more motivated than ever to show their potential racing NCAA division 1,” Head coach Mihaela Kosi said. “The RMISA conference is very strong, competitive, and filled with many world cup skiers, therefore skiing is on a very high level. We are excited to be part of it and this will make the team stronger and push them forward to reach their personal limits. In the past, multiple United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association [USCSA] national championships have been hosted in Lake Placid, N.Y. so we know the hill very well which could be to our advantage.”

The Wolf Pack season begins at the RMISA Nordic Qualifiers hosted by Michigan Tech on Jan. 4.

This competition is also a part of the U.S. National Championships.

At the end of January, the Pack travels first to the Westminster Invitational from Jan. 26-27 at the Snowbird Ski Resort for the slalom events.

The squad then goes to the Montana State Invitational on Jan. 30-31 at the Bridger Bowl Ski Area for the giant slalom events.

February is a month-long event of competition for the Pack before the conference championships at the end of the month.

The Spencer James Nelson Memorial Colorado Invitational hosted by Colorado starts the squad off Feb. 9 and 10.

The Pack stays in-state as they head to the Denver Invitational Feb. 11 and 12, located in Loveland, Colo.

Two weeks later, the team begins the Alaska Anchorage Invitational on Feb. 21 and 23.

The Pack will be competing in Girdwood, Alaska at the Alyeska Resort.

This marks the last regular season invitational before the Wolf Pack begins the RMISA Championships the next day hosted again by Alaska Anchorage in Lake Placid, N.Y. on Feb. 22 for giant slalom and concludes on the 24 with slalom.

Looking towards postseason, the NCAA championships would begin for the Pack Mar. 8 and finish Mar. 10.

”The team is extremely motivated, dedicated, and hard-working and I know that with their best performances they are capable of scoring multiple top-10 finishes through the conference season. Our goal is to have a few individuals on the men and women’s side qualified for the NCAA championship.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.