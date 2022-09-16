Movie Minute: Viola Davis’s new movie “The Woman King” expected to rule the box office

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A little known true story takes centerstage in theaters this weekend. The Woman King is a historical epic about The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Gina Prince-Bythewood throws a spotlight on the Agojie, the all-female warrior unit that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey during the 17th to 19th centuries. The film has big cast of up-and-coming actors, but two stand out names include Viola Davis and John Boyega. The Woman King is in theaters everywhere Friday.

Also in theaters, Confess, Fletch. Mad Men’s Jon Hamm (Fletch) plays a man who becomes the prime suspect in multiple murders. Fletch strives to prove his innocence while simultaneously searching for his fiancé's stolen art collection. Confess, Fletch is now playing in theaters and is available On Demand.

There are also two documentaries worthy of attention this weekend. Moonage Daydream explores Bowie’s creative and musical journey. The film is sanctioned by the Bowie estate and has a limited theatrical release.

Meanwhile, Hell of a Cruise documents COVID 19′s impact on the cruise industry at the onset of the pandemic. The documentary shows footage from on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in January of 2020. People had never even heard of the “coronavirus” so when they boarded the ship, the floating paradise turned into their worst nightmare. Hell of a Cruise is out now on Hulu.

