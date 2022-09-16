Hispanic Heritage Month: Reno couple brings Latino art to the forefront

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September 15 marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the history, traditions and contributions of Latino communities.

Mario Delarosa arrived in Reno in 1999 after living in Vegas and transferring to the University of Nevada Reno, where he later graduated in journalism.

“I have been my whole life a writer, that is my art,” said DelaRosa.

The Mexico native started his own newspaper, but years later his wife brought up something that took them on a new path.

“She was the first that said ‘Nobody is doing theater here’ and I said, ‘Well, is going to be your job doing it’,” said DelaRosa.

Annamaria started the first bilingual theater group and from that point on, the couple has been putting together art and cultural events for the community through their nonprofit Latino Arte and Culture.

“Last May, we did a play about the LGBTQ community, it was very emotional very touching for so many people, we touched many different issues in our community and it is rewarding,” said DelaRosa.

This Sunday they will have Fiesta on Wells (Party on Wells), the annual event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on S Wells Avenue.

“This year we’re getting almost 100 vendors, from community organizations offering their services, to small businesses,” said DelaRosa. “We’re going to get free vaccines, flu and COVID so we’re going to get a lot of services for the community.”

Whether with a poetry workshop, a play, or a book fair, DelaRosa and his wife will keep working to create space for other Latinos to celebrate their heritage and roots.

