City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees.

Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of $20 per tree. It will then be available for you to pick up at Idlewild Park on Oct. 8 from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

As part of the sign-up process, residents agree to properly maintain the tree, an arrangement that includes having an automatic watering system in place.

“The City of Reno is proud to sponsor this program and make it easier for our residents to plant trees,” said Reno City Councilmember Naomi Duerr, who launched the ReLEAF Reno program in 2016. “Now more than ever, we need more trees to help reduce our carbon footprint, keep us cool, filter pollution and reduce stormwater runoff. I hope everyone is inspired to plant at least one and help make a lasting difference in our community.”

A variety of tree species will be offered that have been selected for their hardiness to Reno’s climate and soils. The five species being offered are as follows:

Large growing canopy trees:

Honeylocust

Deodar Cedar

Medium canopy size trees:

Modell Pine

Small canopy size trees:

Chitalpa

Eastern Redbud





