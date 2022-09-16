Carson City: Man allegedly boarded school bus with holstered gun

Michael Baxter
Michael Baxter(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:56 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly boarded a school bus Wednesday with a holstered gun.

Michael Baxter, 54, of Carson City was booked on charges of false imprisonment, threatening to cause bodily harm to a pupil and unlawful contact with a child. His bail was put at $7,500.

The sheriff’s office did not release specifics of the incident, other than to say it happened Wednesday at Bordewich Bray Elementary School. Detectives were notified Thursday and they identified Baxter as the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said the school district is cooperating with the investigation.

Another person was arrested on an unrelated charge as deputies took Baxter into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

