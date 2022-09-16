Building catches fire in Stead

The scene of a fire on Mount Vida Street in Stead.
The scene of a fire on Mount Vida Street in Stead.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire crews from the city of Reno and Stead airport responded to a building n fire in the 14000 block of Mount Vida Street about 3:52 p.m. on Thursday.

Flames have been knocked down on the outside of the building as fire crews were putting out interior flames as a KOLO 8 News Now photographer arrived. Initial reports were that the fire started on the exterior of one building and spread to a nearby building.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

