BLM moves forward with wild burro gather in Mineral County

Rare paint Burro and baby at Blue Wing Complex July 2022
Rare paint Burro and baby at Blue Wing Complex July 2022(PRNewswire)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:05 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is moving forward with a wild burro gather in southern Mineral County in the Marietta Herd Management Area.

The preliminary 10-year gather will occur along State Highway 360 and extend towards Hawthorne.

BLM says they made the decision to reduce impacts to rangeland health and wildlife habitats inside and outside the area.

They also say they are aiming for an “appropriate” level of burros for the area, which they say is between 78 and 104. Fertility controls will also be used over the course of 10 years to help further limit the population in accordance with the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971.

The current number of burros in that area is estimated to be between 450 to 500 burros, based on aerial surveys.

“The BLM’s priority is to conduct a safe, efficient, and successful burro gather operation while ensuring humane care and treatment of all animals gathered,” said Stillwater Field Office Manager, Jake Vialpando.

