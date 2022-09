RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for the ultimate outdoor music experience in Reno. Tickets are now on sale for Battle, Axe & Tracks, which is set to take over Rancho San Rafael Regional Park on October 1 and 2, 2022. Organizers Ken Farley and Gina Lopez visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect.

