Aces Suffer 2-1 Extra-Inning Loss to River Cats in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces (75-61) offense was limited by six Sacramento River Cats (60-75) pitchers in a 2-1 extra-inning loss Thursday afternoon at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park.

Today’s game was initially scheduled at Reno’s Greater Nevada Field, but poor air quality forced the switch to Sacramento.

Camden Duzenack accounted for the Aces’ only run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jake Hager extended his hitting streak to seven games with a pair of base knocks.

Sean Poppen suffered the loss after he surrendered the game-deciding unearned run in the tenth inning to go with one hit, two walks and one strikeout.

Aces Notables:

Jake Hager: 2-for-3, extended his hitting streak to 7 games.

Camden Duzenack: 0-for-2, 1 RBI

Seth Beer: 0-for-2, 1 R, 2 BB

Tommy Henry: (N/D), 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R/1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K’s

Reno will continue its quick detour to Sacramento through Friday, September 16th, before returning to Greater Nevada Field for the weekend.

