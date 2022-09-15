WCSO again asks for information about the murder of Anna Scott

Secret Witness is also offering a reward of $2,500
Scott's body was found inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580 Feb. 3
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:43 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is once again asking the public for information they may have on the February homicide of Anna Scott.

Scott’s body was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580 on Feb. 3. Medical examiners then determined her death was a homicide.

Specifically, WCSO is asking for information from anyone with information of Scott’s movements and interactions in the days preceding the locating of her body on Feb. 3.

Anyone with relevant info is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case #WC22-563.

Secret Witness is also offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection to the homicide.

