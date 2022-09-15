Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.

“Unfortunately, while the final investigative steps were being taken to obtain an arrest warrant, Drummond chose to end his own life in the hills of Sierra County,” the sheriff’s office said.

Smith was found dead March 29, 1983, at the San Lorenzo River in Ben Lomond. Investigators determined her death was a homicide but could find no suspects, despite interviewing dozens of people.

In 1988, detectives determined Drummond was a suspect in the case.

“Drummond had an extensive history of violent crimes that included sexual assault convictions in California and Nevada,” the sheriff’s office said. “Detectives learned Drummond had asked Smith for a date while at her restaurant and she declined. Drummond left California abruptly after her murder.”

Circumstantial evidence tied Drummond to the case, but investigators did not have physical evidence.

This year Smith’s closing was reexamined using new DNA techniques and that tied Drummond to the case.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said Drummond’s body was found earlier this month in eastern Sierra County, but it did not say when he died.

