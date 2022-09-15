Student arrested in connection to bomb threat on Kentucky college campus, police say

Hailee Reed was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, according to authorities.
Hailee Reed was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, according to authorities.(Warren County Jail)
By Kelly Dean and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:11 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a bomb threat at a Kentucky college, according to authorities.

Police at Western Kentucky University arrested Hailee Reed and charged her with terroristic threatening, which is a first-degree offense. Reed is a student at the university.

Around noon, police investigated suspicious materials believed to have been an explosive device after students received an alert for a possible explosive device on the campus. Investigators determined the material was related to construction and not a threat, WBKO reported.

A short time later, police said an anonymous threat was posted on social media targeting a parking structure on the campus. Officials told anyone on campus to avoid the area while they investigated.

Less than an hour after that, police said the threat against the parking structure was unfounded, and a person of interest was in custody.

Classes at the university were postponed until shortly before 2 p.m. when police said it was clear.

Copyright 2022 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 18% containment; see photo gallery of fire
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
Viewed from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., an air tanker drops retardant on...
Health District: Air quality could reach very unhealthy by Sunday

Latest News

The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Officials probing whether explosion at college campus was staged
Joette Marie Smith
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reports a suspected DUI driver was traveling at least...
Suspected drunken driver going more than 125 mph at time of crash, authorities say