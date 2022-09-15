Poor air quality not a problem for Reno Air Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smoke didn’t let up even as the first day of the Reno Air Races came to a close.

Yesterday’s air quality measured in at 180, which is considered unhealthy for all groups. It didn’t stop the Air Races from taking off though.

Wednesday marked day one for the 2022 Air Races, where folks could come down and enjoy the head-to-head races in the sky.

When it comes to navigating situations like inclement weather; including smokey air caused by wildfires, organizers say safety always comes first.

“For the Air Races, safety is always number one, that always comes before everything else,” said Tony Logoteta, operating officer for the Reno Air Races. “We will not put planes up in the sky if we don’t feel it safe and so we do have certain visibility limits. Its different based on how fast the planes go, how fast they fly when they’re competing, and how long the race course is, but we will not send them up if we don’t feel safe, there’s no way”

Logoteta also tells says the FAA is on location and they sign off on all operations before anyone takes off.

He also mentioned the various planes that will be featured throughout the weekend for the community to come out and enjoy, but on that same note, he said he understands people’s concern for safety with the poor air quality.

Day one of the Air Races are wrapped up, but they’ll be here all weekend long with events going from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you do decide to brave the smokey air, you can mask up to protect from the particles in the air.

