Pedestrian hit in south Reno

The scene of a pedestrian crash on South Meadows Parkway.
The scene of a pedestrian crash on South Meadows Parkway.
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:48 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian was hit by a sports utility vehicle Wednesday night and taken to the hospital, the Reno Police Department reported.

The pedestrian’s injuries were not life-threatening.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard.

Police said the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk at the time of impact.

Westbound South Meadows Parkway is expected to be closed between Double R Boulevard and Lauren Court at least until 11:15 p.m.

