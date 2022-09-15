Pedestrian hit in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian was hit by a sports utility vehicle Wednesday night and taken to the hospital, the Reno Police Department reported.

The pedestrian’s injuries were not life-threatening.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard.

Police said the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk at the time of impact.

Westbound South Meadows Parkway is expected to be closed between Double R Boulevard and Lauren Court at least until 11:15 p.m.

