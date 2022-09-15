Officials warn of scams targeting Nevadans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. District Court of Nevada is warning residents of phone and email scams demanding money as a way to avoid arrest.

They say they will never call or email you with such a request.

As part of the calls, you may be asked to provide confidential data, potentially leading to identify theft and fraud. They may also pressure the recipient to provide some sort of immediate payment.

