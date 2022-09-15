Officials warn of scams targeting Nevadans

(Pixabay)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:05 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. District Court of Nevada is warning residents of phone and email scams demanding money as a way to avoid arrest.

They say they will never call or email you with such a request.

As part of the calls, you may be asked to provide confidential data, potentially leading to identify theft and fraud. They may also pressure the recipient to provide some sort of immediate payment.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 18% containment; see photo gallery of fire
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster

Latest News

CalTrans logo
Caltrans assessing damage from Inyo County storm
The compact gave Nevada the smallest cut of the Colorado River: 1.8 percent,
Nevada looks to conservation as the Colorado River dwindles
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Free admission has been granted to UNR and TMCC.
Nevada Museum of Art now offering free student admission for UNR and TMCC