Nevada’s Rosen, Arkansas Senator, introduce bill for commission on long term care

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen and Arkansas Senator John Boozman have introduced a bill that would create a national advisory commission on long-term care services.

The legislation would mainly benefit seniors as well as other people in need of care and long-term support.

The bill would create a commission that was first suggested back in 2013. It would report to Congress on matters such as service delivery, financing, workforce adequacy, and other issues as a way to increase seniors’ access to affordable long term care services.

“Like so many Americans who have cared for loved ones, I know the importance of ensuring that our seniors have access to the care and support services they need to live their day-to-day lives,” said Senator Rosen. “This bipartisan legislation will create a commission to further examine challenges and needs in long-term care services, as well as provide specific recommendations, so that Congress can make informed decisions on behalf of our seniors and others in need of quality, affordable long-term support and care.”

The proposed commission would include government and private sector stakeholders, family caregivers, home healthcare workforce representatives, and long term care service recipients.

