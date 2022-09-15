Nevada state parks will be “fee-free” next Saturday

Fees will be waived for Nevada Public Lands Day
Fees will be waived for Nevada Public Lands Day
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - State parks in Nevada will be going “fee-free” Sept. 24 in honor of Nevada Public Lands Day.

Park fees, including entrance, camping and boating, where applicable, will be waived throughout the Silver State.

Nevadans are encouraged to explore state parks on Nevada Public Lands Day.

“Nevada’s state parks offer a huge variety of outdoor adventures,” said State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell. “For example, visitors can travel Nevada’s backroads to discover the rustic and remote Beaver Dam State Park, experience what life was like for the pioneers at historic Buckland Station, or relax in the shade of Red Rock Canyon at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park.”

