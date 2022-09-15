Nevada sees job decline in August, labor data shows

Reno was the only metropolitan area that saw job growth.
Reno was the only metropolitan area that saw job growth.(none)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:28 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Job numbers in the state of Nevada saw a slight dip in August of 2022, decreasing about 600 jobs after seasonal adjustment.

The unemployment rate stayed at 4.4%, however.

Despite the slight decline, job numbers in most sectors remain at or above their pre-pandemic peak.

The city of Reno was the only city in the state of Nevada that added jobs, bringing in 600 in August. Carson City saw no changes in employment, while Las Vegas lost 100 jobs.

The Department of Employment does note, however, that those numbers have not been seasonally adjusted.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 18% containment; see photo gallery of fire
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster

Latest News

spca of northern nevada
Barktoberfest set to return October 1
Scott's body was found inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580 Feb. 3
WCSO again asks for information about the murder of Anna Scott
Great Race to End Teen Suicide Preview
Forever14, Karma Box Project, Rise Wellness and others, team up for the Great Race to End Teen Suicide
Milk and Honey Festival
Celebrate Jewish culture at the first ever Milk and Honey Festival