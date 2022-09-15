Nevada sees job decline in August, labor data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Job numbers in the state of Nevada saw a slight dip in August of 2022, decreasing about 600 jobs after seasonal adjustment.

The unemployment rate stayed at 4.4%, however.

Despite the slight decline, job numbers in most sectors remain at or above their pre-pandemic peak.

The city of Reno was the only city in the state of Nevada that added jobs, bringing in 600 in August. Carson City saw no changes in employment, while Las Vegas lost 100 jobs.

The Department of Employment does note, however, that those numbers have not been seasonally adjusted.

