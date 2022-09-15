Nevada Representative Susie Lee among those aiming to tighten sanctions against Iran

Nevada Representative Susie Lee is one of several Congress members seeking to make the...
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Representative Susie Lee is one of nearly 20 House members introducing new legislation to issue further sanctions against Iran.

The Solidify Iran Sanctions Act would make sanctions established by the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 Act permanent. The original act was set to expire in 2026.

The bill is companion to legislation introduced by a number of Senators, including Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen. Lee said the bill would help apply pressure on Iran to stop its nuclear program and other programs.

“Iran remains a severe threat to the Middle East and global stability on many fronts,” said Rep. Lee. “I introduced this bipartisan, bicameral legislation to make permanent the Iran Sanctions Act, a landmark law that has protected the United States and our allies against Iran’s threats since 1996. With Iran closer than ever to obtaining nuclear weapons, we must use every tool in our toolbox to prevent the Iranian regime, and its collaborators, from dragging the world down a dangerous path.”

