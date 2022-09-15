Nevada Museum of Art now offering free student admission for UNR and TMCC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Museum of Art has announced a Free Student Admission Program for local higher education students. This gift to UNR and TMCC students was made possible through a generous 2 million dollar donation from Wayne Prim.

The Wayne Prim Free Admission Endowment Program will allow over 30,000 students to have access to and experience a world-class art museum. Students will be able to attend NMA’s first Thursday events and art talks.

The Free Student Admission Program serves as the Museum’s commitment to arts, culture, and education.

David Walker, CEO of NMA shared what this means for our local higher education students to have this opportunity for perpetuity,

“It’s really important to recognize that we see ourselves as a large part of the education ecosystem here in Northern Nevada, so I want our community and especially our students to take advantage of everything this Museum offers,” Walker said.

UNR and TMCC students are now able to visit the Museum for free anytime during their hours of operation. To celebrate this gift, a dedication ceremony for this program will take place today at the TMCC Dandini campus.

