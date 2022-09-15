Get your tickets for inaugural Battle, Axe & Tracks Music Festival coming to Rancho San Rafael Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Battle, Axe & Tracks is bringing award-winning, established and emerging rock, funk and blues musicians to Rancho San Rafael Park the first weekend in October.

Organizers, Gina Lopez and Ken Farley, stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to get their tickets now. Unlike other music festivals catering to 10,000+ people, this event is more intimate for true music lovers. Only 4,000 tickets will be sold, so click here to get yours today.

The music festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2, but fans are encouraged to make it a four-day weekend with the Battle, Axe & Tracks rock and blues guitar competition at Novi nightclub inside The Row on Thursday, Sept. 29.

During the festival, eight bands will perform each day starting at 12 p.m. Headliners include national #1 Billboard recording artist and eight-time Grammy Award nominee Kenny Wayne Shepherd, powerhouse guitarist Samantha Fish, four-time Grammy winner Jimmie Vaughan and 10-time Grammy nominee Robert Randolph Band, along with a curated lineup of nationally touring and local artists.

Schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 1 Headliners Jimmie Vaughan and the Robert Randolph Band. Performers throughout the day include Sue Foley, Los Coast, Carolyn Wonderland, Robert Jon & the Wreck, Jelly Bread and Six Mile Station.

Sunday, Oct. 2: Headliners Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish. Performers throughout the day include Ally Venable, King Solomon Hicks, Ian Moore, Dennis Johnson & the Mississippi Ramblers and Eric Henry Andersen Band.



Weekend tickets are $179 each for the 16 bands and on-site activities. Single-day tickets are available for $99 per day. VIP tickets are available for $450 for the weekend with many perks, upgraded opportunities and a private meet and greet with selected artists.

Click here for more information and follow Battle, Axe & Tracks on Facebook and Instagram.

