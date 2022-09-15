Forever14, Karma Box Project, Rise Wellness and others, team up for the Great Race to End Teen Suicide

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In 2019, Caleb Stenvold died by suicide. But in the wake of his tragic passing, hope, conversation and life saving resources have honored the life he lived for 5,416 days. His mother, Kerri Countess, founded the non-profit Forever14 to advance conversation and human connection to prevent teen suicide. Its goal is to be #SuicideFreeBy2023, but they can’t do it alone.

Countess, Grant Denton from the Karma Box Project, and Erin Snell from Rise Wellness stopped by Morning Break to share how it’s going to take the whole community coming together to accomplish their mission.

The connection between Karma Box and Forever14 goes back to the first Community Connect Event (CCE) in February 2020. The Karma Box mission to spread kindness, compassion and empathy throughout the community fit so well with Forever14′s mission to advance conversation and human connection to end teen suicide. At that first event held at Red Hawk, teen ambassadors had the chance to create Karma Boxes and for the next few months they regularly contributed to filling the boxes as an opportunity to connect with each other while helping our community.

Grant Denton has been the Great Race emcee since its inception. He has teenage boys and knows how important this mission is. Meanwhile, Rise Wellness is a hugely important resource in the community with a first-of-its-kind outpatient Suicide Prevention office.

These three organizations, along with Sky Tavern, Project Discovery and countless other businesses, organizations and individuals, are coming together for the 3rd annual Great Race to End Teen Suicide on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Sky Tavern Ski Area (21130 Sky Tavern Road).

Learn more about this event and this non-profit on Forever14′s website. To register for the race, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram; the Karma Box Project on Facebook and Instagram; and Rise Wellness on Facebook and Instagram.

