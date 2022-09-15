El Dorado County working on fire resilience projects amid Mosquito Fire

The new mitigation plans come as the Mosquito Fire burns (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
The new mitigation plans come as the Mosquito Fire burns (AP Photo/Noah Berger)((AP Photo/Noah Berger))
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:49 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACERVILLE, California (KOLO) - El Dorado County is working on a number of fire resilience projects throughout the area as the Mosquito Fire burns.

The county says the projects will prioritize and accelerate fire prevention and hazardous fuels activities, which include the following:

  • Roadside fuels reduction treatments on critical ingress and egress routes across El Dorado County
  • Strategically placed hazardous fuel reduction treatments to lower fire intensity and slow fire spread

They are coordinating those efforts with local fire districts, fire safe councils, resource conservation districts, and CalFire, among others.

Meetings will be held over the next several months hosted by local fire safe councils in the proposed project areas to share information and answer questions.

Landowners will also be contacted as part of the project.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 18% containment; see photo gallery of fire
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster

Latest News

The legislation would focus on the elderly and those needing long term care services.
Nevada’s Rosen, Arkansas Senator, introduce bill for commission on long term care
Officials warn of scams targeting Nevadans
CalTrans logo
Caltrans assessing damage from Inyo County storm
The compact gave Nevada the smallest cut of the Colorado River: 1.8 percent,
Nevada looks to conservation as the Colorado River dwindles