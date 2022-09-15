El Dorado County working on fire resilience projects amid Mosquito Fire

PLACERVILLE, California (KOLO) - El Dorado County is working on a number of fire resilience projects throughout the area as the Mosquito Fire burns.

The county says the projects will prioritize and accelerate fire prevention and hazardous fuels activities, which include the following:

Roadside fuels reduction treatments on critical ingress and egress routes across El Dorado County

Strategically placed hazardous fuel reduction treatments to lower fire intensity and slow fire spread

They are coordinating those efforts with local fire districts, fire safe councils, resource conservation districts, and CalFire, among others.

Meetings will be held over the next several months hosted by local fire safe councils in the proposed project areas to share information and answer questions.

Landowners will also be contacted as part of the project.

