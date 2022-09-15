Celebrate Jewish culture at the first ever Milk and Honey Festival

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 15, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada, a nonprofit organization that serves as the representative organization for the more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada, will be hosting their inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival this weekend.

Mara Lagar from Jewish Nevada stopped by Morning Break to share her hopes for this event. She brought with her Deborah Grimes, the owner of the TukTuk YumYum “food truck,” who will be serving up delicious frozen yogurt at the event.

The inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival is Sunday, Sept. 18 from 2 – 5 p.m. at McKinley Arts & Culture Center (925 Riverside Drive). The event is free and open to the public. There will be more local food trucks, live music and an interactive play area for children.

For more information about this event, click here. You can also follow Jewish Nevada on Facebook and Instagram. TukTuk YumYum is also on Facebook and Instagram.

