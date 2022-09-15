Caltrans assessing damage from Inyo County storm

CalTrans logo
CalTrans logo(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:44 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INYO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Caltrans is assessing the damage to State Route 190 after a storm on Tuesday caused significant damage in Inyo County.

The storm was the latest in a number of high-intensity weather events that have afflicted the county since July.

As a result of the storm, large amounts of soil that supported the road system were washed away by fast moving flood waters between Olancha and Panamint Valley Road.

Las Vegas based meteorologists estimate the area received between 1.25 and 2 inches of rain between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. that day.

Other areas of the county sustained damage from the storm as well, Caltrans says.

At Upper Centennial, several hundred feet of pavement and shoulder washed away in the storm, leaving behind gullies up to 15 feet deep.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 18% containment; see photo gallery of fire
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster

Latest News

Officials warn of scams targeting Nevadans
The compact gave Nevada the smallest cut of the Colorado River: 1.8 percent,
Nevada looks to conservation as the Colorado River dwindles
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Free admission has been granted to UNR and TMCC.
Nevada Museum of Art now offering free student admission for UNR and TMCC