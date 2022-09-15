Caltrans assessing damage from Inyo County storm

INYO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Caltrans is assessing the damage to State Route 190 after a storm on Tuesday caused significant damage in Inyo County.

The storm was the latest in a number of high-intensity weather events that have afflicted the county since July.

As a result of the storm, large amounts of soil that supported the road system were washed away by fast moving flood waters between Olancha and Panamint Valley Road.

Las Vegas based meteorologists estimate the area received between 1.25 and 2 inches of rain between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. that day.

Other areas of the county sustained damage from the storm as well, Caltrans says.

At Upper Centennial, several hundred feet of pavement and shoulder washed away in the storm, leaving behind gullies up to 15 feet deep.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.