BLM doubles reward for info on wild horse shootings

Previously, the department offered $5,000
The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible...
The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible has been raised from $5,000 to $10,000(The Bureau of Land Management)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is doubling its reward offer for information on five wild horse shootings.

Previously, the department offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting and mortally wounding five wild horses in eastern Nevada last year.

The incident occurred in mid-November of 2021 in Jakes Valley, about 30 miles east of Ely, Nevada.

That reward now stands at $10,000, courtesy of a matching reward from the American Wild Horse Campaign.

“The person(s) who committed these heinous acts should be brought to justice, and we thank the Bureau of Land Management for offering a reward to find those responsible,” said Holly Gann Bice, Director of Government Relations for the AWHC. “We hope that increasing this reward will help lead to an arrest and conviction for this cruelty.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 18% containment; see photo gallery of fire
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster

Latest News

spca of northern nevada
Barktoberfest set to return October 1
Scott's body was found inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580 Feb. 3
WCSO again asks for information about the murder of Anna Scott
Reno was the only metropolitan area that saw job growth.
Nevada sees job decline in August, labor data shows
Great Race to End Teen Suicide Preview
Forever14, Karma Box Project, Rise Wellness and others, team up for the Great Race to End Teen Suicide
Milk and Honey Festival
Celebrate Jewish culture at the first ever Milk and Honey Festival