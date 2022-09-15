BLM doubles reward for info on wild horse shootings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is doubling its reward offer for information on five wild horse shootings.

Previously, the department offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting and mortally wounding five wild horses in eastern Nevada last year.

The incident occurred in mid-November of 2021 in Jakes Valley, about 30 miles east of Ely, Nevada.

That reward now stands at $10,000, courtesy of a matching reward from the American Wild Horse Campaign.

“The person(s) who committed these heinous acts should be brought to justice, and we thank the Bureau of Land Management for offering a reward to find those responsible,” said Holly Gann Bice, Director of Government Relations for the AWHC. “We hope that increasing this reward will help lead to an arrest and conviction for this cruelty.”

