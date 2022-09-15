Barn Dance at Ferrari Farms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a fun night at the farm! After the success of its first Barn Dance last month, Ferrari Farms will be hosting another one.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 24 at the farm on Mill Street in Reno and will feature music and dancing, fire pits, drink vendors and more.

Frank Ferrari visited KOLO 8 to share details about the family friendly event and the Fall Festival that’s about to start soon after for the 25th year.

