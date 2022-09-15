Barktoberfest set to return October 1

spca of northern nevada
spca of northern nevada(kolo)
By John Macaluso
Published: Sep. 15, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA’s Barktoberfest is set to return. It’s happening on October 1 at The Summit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s a free event that will feature several vendors, live music, local brewers, a 5k fun run sponsored by Reno Running Company, and activities for dogs. There will also be raffle tickets for sale, with prizes from the vendors. Winners will be announced every hour.

Dog owners are encouraged to bring their animals and explore the canine corner, which includes activities for your pup, a doggy costume contest, and more. Dogs must be on a leash, well behaved, and vaccinated.

You can find more information on Barktoberfest here.

