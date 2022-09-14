Wednesday’s Reno Aces game postponed due to poor air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday night’s game between the Reno Aces and the Sacramento River Cats has been postponed due to poor air quality.

A specific date for a new game has not been announced at the time this article was published.

The doubleheader was moved after consultation with both clubs, on-field personnel, and medical experts.

Ticketholders will receive a voucher to redeem tickets to any remaining home games during the 2022 season of for seats during the Reno Aces April 2023 home games.

