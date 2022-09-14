WCSD: Rotating bus schedule to end first week of October

The WCSD has made new changes to how students get to school
The WCSD has made new changes to how students get to school(KOLO)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:59 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rotating bus schedules are coming to an end.

During a school board meeting Tuesday, Chief of Operations for the Washoe County School District, Adam Searcy provided an update on labor shortages in the transportation department. He indicated that 220 to 230 daily drivers are projected to be available by the end of Fall Break.

“With the help of some of our other full-time transportation staff to bridge potential gaps mechanics, dispatchers for a period of time, we can confidently announce that the area rotation plan will end across the district,” said Searcy. “As of October 10, the school district will return to daily hub transportation service.”

While this is good news, the job of recruiting continues, as 20 more drivers are needed.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board also approved a Service Agreement with Paper Education Company to purchase 40,000 online tutoring licenses using more than $2 million in ESSER funds.

The board also approved a contract of almost $1.5 million to improve single-points of entry to 12 elementary schools.

The money would be used to replace glass installations in entrance halls, modify casework and fix or improve minor electrical and low voltage work.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
The Reno Police Department saw a dip of 30-40% in recruiting following the killing of George...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 18% containment; see photo gallery of fire
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy

Latest News

Air quality causes uptick in emergency room visits by people with underlying conditions
Air quality causes uptick in emergency room visits by people with underlying conditions
Air quality causes uptick in ER visits by people with underlying conditions
Air quality causes uptick in emergency room visits by people with underlying conditions
Sparks Craft Fair
Sparks Craft Fair this Weekend
Fall into the Holidays Craft Fair in Sparks
Fall into the Holidays Craft Fair