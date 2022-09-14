WCSD: Rotating bus schedule to end first week of October

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rotating bus schedules are coming to an end.

During a school board meeting Tuesday, Chief of Operations for the Washoe County School District, Adam Searcy provided an update on labor shortages in the transportation department. He indicated that 220 to 230 daily drivers are projected to be available by the end of Fall Break.

“With the help of some of our other full-time transportation staff to bridge potential gaps mechanics, dispatchers for a period of time, we can confidently announce that the area rotation plan will end across the district,” said Searcy. “As of October 10, the school district will return to daily hub transportation service.”

While this is good news, the job of recruiting continues, as 20 more drivers are needed.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board also approved a Service Agreement with Paper Education Company to purchase 40,000 online tutoring licenses using more than $2 million in ESSER funds.

The board also approved a contract of almost $1.5 million to improve single-points of entry to 12 elementary schools.

The money would be used to replace glass installations in entrance halls, modify casework and fix or improve minor electrical and low voltage work.

