UNR in person classes canceled; TMCC classes shift to remote operation

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:21 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In-person classes at the University of Nevada, Reno have been canceled while classes at Truckee Meadows Community College will go remote as a result of the thick smoke blanketing the area.

Classes at the Redfield campus will also be canceled, while UNR classes in Incline Village will continue as normal.

Essential services and web based classes will continue as scheduled, while employees are encouraged to work from home if they can.

Meanwhile, most classes and services at TMCC will shift to remote operation due to the hazardous air quality.

Their physical locations, including the Child Care Center, will remain open.

