State of Nevada to hold career fair

(KOLO)
By John Macaluso
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:51 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is holding a career fair. It’s happening Wednesday at Reno Town Mall.

There’ll be about 27 different state agencies and organizations, each looking to fill several different positions.

“We have a very diverse range of different positions and opportunities that span twelve different occupational groups,” said Doug Williams, Veteran Coordinator with the State of Nevada. “So they’ll be in the areas of, just to name a few, IT, administration, wildlife, health and human services, engineering, transportation, law enforcement, and a lot more.”

State positions offer a variety of benefits, including health insurance and retirement.

“We all fall under the Public Employees Retirement System, also known as PERS,” said Williams. “So employees have the opportunity to work towards a full time retirement. Another great thing about that system is that state employees are vested after just five years. So after five years after being a state employee, they’re guaranteed a pension and a retirement at some time which is great.”

At 10 a.m., the career fair will be open exclusively to active-duty military, veterans, National Guard & Reserve, and military spouses. Then it will be open to everyone at 11 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m.

If you can’t make it, you can find job openings here.

