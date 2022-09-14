Sparks Craft Fair this Weekend

By Denise Wong
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:19 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fall is just around the corner and a craft fair this weekend can help you get into the spirit-- and get decorations for your home. Sparks Parks and Recreation is hosting the event for the second year. It takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Sparks Recreation gym at 98 Richards Way. It will feature around 50 crafters and artisans selling everything from homemade candles to jewelry and more. Entry and parking are free. Shauna Nelson and Chantell Whaley visited KOLO to talk about what people can expect.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
The Reno Police Department saw a dip of 30-40% in recruiting following the killing of George...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 18% containment; see photo gallery of fire
(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy

Latest News

Fall into the Holidays Craft Fair in Sparks
Fall into the Holidays Craft Fair
9-13-22
Wolf Pack dodging smoke as it preps for trip to Iowa
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Grapes harvested by the Reno Gleaning Project
Reno Gleaning Project needs more fruit to harvest