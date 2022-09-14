Red Cross offers free smoke alarms to local families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is offering free smoke alarms and installations all month.

The giveaway is being done to encourage the community to prepare for emergencies during National Preparedness Month.

“Installing a smoke alarm is one of the easiest ways to protect your home, family, and pets,” said Mary Powell, executive director of the Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “Working smoke alarms can double a person’s odds of survival.”

To request a free smoke alarm with installation, call 775-954-1185 and give your name, address, zip code and phone number.

The Red Cross will also customize an evacuation plan and share educational information during their installation visit.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.