Ramp, lane closures begin Thursday in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing overnight lane and ramp closures starting Thursday.

The lane closures will be on eastern McCarran Boulevard in Sparks to repave a section of the highway.

Starting Thursday through late October, the single lane closures will take place between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings on parts of McCarran Boulevard from East Nugget Avenue to East Greg Street.

One lane will be open in each direction at all times and speeds will be reduced to 45 miles per hour.

NDOT will also be closing the eastbound I-80 off-ramp to McCarran Boulevard between 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings from Sept. 19 to Sept. 27.

The department will be removing more than three inches of aging roadway and repaving it to better preserve it for drivers.

Traffic signage, signal, pedestrian accessibility and other improvements on eastern McCarran Boulevard near the intersection of I-80 are planned for the future, according to NDOT.

