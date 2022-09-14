Open for Business: Moms turned business partners create online boutique with their peers in mind

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kara Ferrin and Chelsea Stieb-Brittenham are best friends who together have been college classmates, roommates, teachers and moms. Now they’re also business partners with the e-commerce clothing and accessories company, Phoenix + Flora Boutique.

They stopped by Morning Break to share how their company is for their peers, a.k.a. women / moms in their 40s who are looking for clothes that celebrate their “mom bodies” rather than clothes that are either too old or too young for them. As they say, there’s nothing in their store that they wouldn’t wear themselves. They want to look hot and feel beautiful so every article of clothing, every bag and every handmade piece of jewelry is chosen for women just like them.

Items from Phoenix + Flora Boutique can be purchased on their website or directly from their Instagram. They also do pop up shops and will even come directly to your home for private shopping experiences or “sip and shop” parties among friends. You can also find them on Facebook.

