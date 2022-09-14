New Sparks fire chief narrowed to six finalists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks on Wednesday announced six finalists to replace Fire Chief Jim Reid, who retired.

The city had 32 candidates by Aug. 17 ad reviewed their resumes and conducted two rounds of interviews.

These are the six finalists:

Travis Anderson, deputy fire chief for the North Las Vegas Fire Department, North Las Vegas, Nevada, 24 years in the fire service

Brett Jeremy Headman, deputy fire chief for the Provo Fire Department, Provo, Utah, 27 years in the fire service

Kevin Jakubos, battalion chief for the Sparks Fire Department, Sparks, Nevada, 20 years in the fire service

Mark Lawson, former assistant chief/division chief of operations for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit, Merced, California, 32 years in the fire service

Mark Rohlfing, assistant fire chief for the Bellevue Fire Department, Bellevue, Nebraska, 39 years in the fire service

Walt White, fire chief for the Amador Fire Protection District, Amador, California, 35 years in the fire service.

On Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 they will undergo a two-day assessment and interview. Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz expects to pick the next fire chief after that process, the city said in a statement.

“I am excited to get a closer look at the candidates under the challenging circumstances we will create through the assessment center and interview process,” Krutz said in the statement. “I am confident the next Sparks fire chief will rise to the top of this group.”

