Nevada man pleads guilty to assualt in Jan. 6 trial

Kenyon will be sentenced on Dec. 15
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada man has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the Capitol Riots.

35-year-old Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia.

Court documents say Kenyon was illegally in the Capitol building for about 20 minutes on Jan.6. They say he was near a Senate Wing door and the Crypt.

Those documents also say Kenyon and others damaged an exterior window, causing damage of more than $40,000.

Kenyon then moved to outside the Lower West Terrace area shortly before 5:00 p.m. While there, he used a variety of objects to assault officers in the tunnel leading to the capitol.

Prosecutors say Kenyon threw a large plastic pylon towards officers which struck one officer’s riot shield. They say Kenyon also struck officers with what appeared to be a table leg, causing the officer to fall to the ground. They further allege Kenyon hit another officer in the head with the table leg.

Kenyon was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021 in Reno. He pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon and one count of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon resulting in a bodily injury.

He will be sentenced on Dec. 15 and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each of the two charges.

