Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher

Burkhead has worked in Nevada public schools for 25 years
Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead
Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead(Nevada Governor's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month.

Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23.

“I’ve always said I won’t stop being an educator now that I am Lieutenant Governor,” Burkhead said. “These are special opportunities to give back to my old elementary school at Dearing, and also learn more about one of our great tribal communities in Schurz.”

This will be the first time Burkhead will serve as a substitute teacher this year, and her first time subbing at a school located on a tribal reservation.

She served as a sub three times last year; at Sparks High School in February, Chaparral High School in Las Vegas in April, and Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas last April.

Burkhead has worked in Nevada public schools for 25 years as a Spanish and English teacher, and later as an administrator and principal.

