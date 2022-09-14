Millions for Walker River Paiute Tribe water infrastructure announced

The project will support replacement and expansion of four water mains and the installation of 45 fire hydrants
U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford
U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford has announced $5.2 million in funding for Walker River Paiute Tribe water infrastructure.

The grant funding will be used to boost business development and job growth. Money for the grant was made possible by the Indigenous Communities program through the American Rescue Plan.

The project will support replacement and expansion of four water mains and the installation of 45 fire hydrants to resolve water system capacity restraints limiting commercial development.

The investment will be matched with $156,674 in local funds and is expected to create or retain 25 jobs.

In a statement, Horsford said improving water infrastructure was one of the area’s top concerns.

“When I recently visited Schurz and met with Chairman Torres and other tribal leaders, one of their principal concerns was their infrastructure. While we have much more work to do, this investment will go a long way towards improving the water infrastructure and allowing economic development in their community, and spurring residential growth,” said Congressman Horsford.

“I voted for the American Rescue Plan because of programs like the Indigenous Communities programs and others like it that are targeting investments in the local communities hardest hit by the pandemic.”

