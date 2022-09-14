Health District issues stage 3 air quality emergency

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:04 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has issued a stage 3 air quality emergency due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire.

Air quality forecasts show the Reno-Sparks area was over 350 and in the hazardous category Wednesday, significantly worse than expected.

This is the second time in two years that a stage 3 emergency has been issued, the first being due to the Caldor Fire in August of 2021.

Residents are asked to follow air quality updates here.

WCHD urges residents to do the following to help mitigate their exposure to the smoke:

  • Stay indoors and reduce activity
  • Make sure windows and doors closed in your home.
  • Consult your physician for health questions, especially those with heart and lung issues.
  • Create a clean air room

