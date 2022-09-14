Get ready to get your shop on at the annual Back Roads Vintage Market

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 2016, Jenny Young and her husband have hosted the Back Roads Vintage Market. It was born out of their own love for all things antiques and repurposing unused or unwanted items into great works of art.

Young stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone to this year’s event on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

There will be more than 60 booths selling everything from repurposed rustic farmhouse antiques to vintage finds. There will also be food trucks and face painting and overall fun for the whole family. Tickets are $10 on Friday (5-8 p.m.) and $5 on Saturday (9 a.m.-4 p.m.). The market is at the Rafter 3C Arena in Churchill County Regional Park (227 Sheckler Road).

For more information about this event, click here. You can also follow Back Roads Vintage Market on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.