Code red lockdown lifted at Galena High School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The code red lockdown at Galena High School has now been lifted.

An order for a lockdown was given earlier Wednesday after an initial report of shots fired that was later determined to be unfounded after a search of the building.

No students were on campus at the time and staff members were evacuated safely.

No further details about the lockdown were provided.

