Biden admin approves Nevada’s EV infrastructure plan

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - President Biden’s administration has approved Nevada’s plan for building EV charging infrastructure along highways.

The program was created and funded by the Infrastructure Law passed in 2021. Nevada will be among the first of 35 states with approved plans for EV infrastructure.

Those states can now utilize more than $900 million in funding to help build EV chargers across about 53,000 miles of highway. $5 billion will be made available over a five year period.

Nevada plans to place high powered chargers along more than 2,400 miles of designated EV corridors in Nevada. More than $13 million in funding from the infrastructure law will be applied to this goal immediately.

“Today, with funding in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are taking an important step to build a nationwide electric vehicle charging network where finding a charge is as easy as locating a gas station,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With the first set of approvals we are announcing today, 35 states across the country – with Democratic and Republican governors – will be moving forward to use these funds to install EV chargers at regular, reliable intervals along their highways.”

With the plan now approved, states can now be reimbursed for the costs of staffing and activities related to the development of those plans.

