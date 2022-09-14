Ballet West dancer returns to perform on hometown stage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - David Huffmire didn’t recognize his own talent right away, but his teachers did. He was encouraged to pursue ballet from a young age.

“When I was 14, going to my first summer intensive, and one of the teachers was telling me, if you want to do this you can,” Huffmire said.

And that’s just what he did. Huffmire left Galena High School to chase his dreams at Ballet West in Salt Lake City.

“It was really like, ‘okay we’re going to go for this’ and then within about a month, we decided not to do my senior year of high school and move me out to Salt Lake City,” Huffmire said.

Now, he’s back in Reno, performing as a true professional. Huffmire will star in A.V.A. ballet’s Swan Lake this weekend at the Pioneer Center.

Huffmire says this visit home “feels specifically different”.

“This time, he’s now a soloist with Ballet West,” explained Steve Trounday, a board member of A.V.A. Ballet.

“Before, he was an apprentice, now he’s a big deal with one of the most successful and largest ballet companies in the country.”

Huffmire and another Ballet West dancer were flown out from Salt Lake for the performances. He will play the part of Prince Siegfried.

Huffmire says it’s a privilege to return to his home stage and he’s going to fully embrace the unique opportunity.

“Being a little freer and dancing more for yourself, maybe than for your job,” he said with a laugh.

You can get tickets to watch Huffmire and the whole cast of Swan Lake at pioneercenter.com.

