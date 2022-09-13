Woman arrested for DUI in fatal crash

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A California woman has been arrested for Felony DUI after a fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday.

California Highway Patrol say Diana Shemyakina was driving north on Pioneer Trail when she turned in an unsafe manner, causing the vehicle to overturn and traverse into an embankment near the southbound lane, resulting in major damage to her car.

The right front passenger suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Shemyakina showed signs of alcohol intoxication and was subsequently arrested.

