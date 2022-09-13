WCSD monitoring air quality as Mosquito Fire smoke intensifies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some parents are concerned about poor air quality affecting their children. Megan Hayes says her kids have played inside the past few days.

“Haven’t you been mad at mommy because I haven’t been letting you outside because of the smoke?” Hayes asked her daughter.

She says even just walking outside can impact their breathing.

“It’s only been smoky like this the last couple of days but even running errands or going to their dad’s house, they’re coughing.”

Griffin Brown agreed, but said he thinks his son should stay in school.

“They should definitely still be going to school but I think that it would be better if they stayed indoors until the smoke cleared,” he said.

The Washoe County School District is monitoring air quality levels each morning to determine if schools will continue to open their doors.

“About 4 in the morning, we get up, start monitoring, looking at the air quality monitors again see what the trend is,” said WCSD Emergency Manager Roy Anderson.

Air quality can be broken down into categories, WCSD says it’s usually at a hazardous level when they cancel class. However, it also depends on how many monitors have unhealthy and hazardous readings before district leadership makes a final decision.

“What I rely on is the fire and smoke map that’s available at the AirNow.gov website,” Anderson said.

He said the map provides more detail and cleans up the raw data to make it more user friendly. But even with these mapes, smoke in the region can be unpredictable.

“You know the real challenge is, it can be hazardous right now and then in an hour it’s not,” Anderson said.

The school district says if air quality is in the unhealthy range, outdoor activities will be cancelled if they can’t be moved indoors.

For more information regarding air quality policies at WCSD click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.