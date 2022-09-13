Reno-native, “Chopped” champion writes memoir about mental health journey

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Brooke Siem’s debut memoir, “May Cause Side Effects,” chronicles the turmoil of antidepressant withdrawal and how she was forced to rebuild her life after 15 years of taking a medley of prescription medicine.

Siem stopped by Morning Break to discuss her new book that was just released last week! She shared that she was first put on antidepressants after her father passed away in 2001 when she was just 15 years old. Now, more than 15 years and 32,760 pills later, she’s sharing the consequences of living a life dependent on antidepressants, undergoing a year of excruciating antidepressant withdrawal and how she was able reclaim the life she always wanted.

She is an award-winning chef, a career that played a role in her recovery. Siem became a Food Network “Chopped” champion while she was undergoing antidepressant withdrawal. But with her competition winnings, she was able to fund a year of cooking around the world.

You can find some of Brooke’s other work and profiles in The Washington Post, EatingWell Magazine and Psychology Today.

